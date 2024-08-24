Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 2,535 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of CNX Resources worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.47. 1,708,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

