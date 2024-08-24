Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 549,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas comprises about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 324,958 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $7,780,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:NOG traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.61. 1,841,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,264. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

