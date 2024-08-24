Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $16.91 Million Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Acushnet worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 101.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.00. 264,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

