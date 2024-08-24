Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $752,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $606.12. The stock had a trading volume of 777,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,541. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.72. The stock has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

