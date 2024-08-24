Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Kforce worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after buying an additional 93,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,644. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

