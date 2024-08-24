TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Lowered to $103.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.40.

TriNet Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE TNET opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other TriNet Group news

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

