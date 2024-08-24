TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Jeff Swart Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrueCar Stock Up 2.2 %

TRUE opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

