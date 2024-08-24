TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 226.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,355,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $8.42 on Friday, reaching $613.24. 5,337,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,800. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $753.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

