TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $126.90. 1,995,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,795. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

