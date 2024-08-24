TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.39. 32,005,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,176,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

