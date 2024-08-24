Truist Financial Boosts Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Price Target to $8.50

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

