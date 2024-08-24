Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) COO Andrew Northwall Sells 3,467 Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $79.38.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
