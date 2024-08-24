Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) COO Andrew Northwall Sells 3,467 Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.