Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CTO Vladimir Novachki Sells 7,801 Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.