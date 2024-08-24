Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CTO Vladimir Novachki Sells 7,801 Shares

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
