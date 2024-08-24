Trust Co of Kansas Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

XOM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. 849,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.