TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Shawn A. Powers Sells 7,000 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

