UBS Group Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $58.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Methanex has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $5,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $34,109,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $2,093,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

