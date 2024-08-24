UDR (NYSE:UDR) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Financial Review

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CoreCivic and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 2 1 0 2.33 UDR 0 9 7 0 2.44

Profitability

CoreCivic presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.39%. UDR has a consensus target price of $41.53, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than UDR.

This table compares CoreCivic and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 3.50% 6.10% 2.94% UDR 8.34% 3.70% 1.28%

Volatility & Risk

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and UDR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.90 billion 0.80 $67.59 million $0.56 24.68 UDR $1.65 billion 8.63 $444.35 million $1.38 31.38

UDR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UDR beats CoreCivic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.