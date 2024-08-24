Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.43 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Ultra has a total market cap of $39.43 million and $777,289.52 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,803.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.73 or 0.00563801 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00073364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09625433 USD and is up 7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $911,281.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

