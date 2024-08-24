UMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.98 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, UMA has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00003696 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $195.28 million and $20.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00246877 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,668,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,266,090 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

