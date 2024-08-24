Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.21. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 100,100 shares.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $712.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

