V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Buys $250,500.00 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Carucci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get V.F. alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.