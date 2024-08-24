V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.75. Approximately 47,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 86,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get V2X alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on V2X

V2X Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -439.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in V2X by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in V2X by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.