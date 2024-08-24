Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 1,824 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.06.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

