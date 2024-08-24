Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 69,133 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 4.34% of Sleep Number worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 250.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sleep Number by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $531,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 548,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,173. The stock has a market cap of $320.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.05. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.05 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

