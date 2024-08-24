Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys Shares of 22,104 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of MSA Safety at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $69,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,252,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,601.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 293,872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.92. 100,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,769. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.35 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

