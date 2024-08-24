Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after acquiring an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 234,749 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $726,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $144.13. 869,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $144.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

