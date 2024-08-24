Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 556,274 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.51% of Kronos Worldwide worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 661.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 231,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.