Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after acquiring an additional 265,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

