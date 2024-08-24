Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

ALGN traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,355. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $375.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average is $274.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

