Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,096 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.6 %

SPG traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,188. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.95.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

