Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $191.99. 453,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,234. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $193.38. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

