Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. 5,856,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,744. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

