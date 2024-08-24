Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,510,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.25. The company had a trading volume of 73,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.55. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $285.43.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

