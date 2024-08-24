Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $237.30. 203,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,869. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

