Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.60. 5,098,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.09. The firm has a market cap of $468.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

