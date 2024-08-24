Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.