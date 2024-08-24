Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.59. 2,281,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $416.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

