Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$97.41 and last traded at C$97.62. 1,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.07.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.81.
