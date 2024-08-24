Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $129.90 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 5,339,692,180 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,634,301,920.845478. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02432582 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

