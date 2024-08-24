Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $320.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of V stock opened at $267.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.30. The company has a market cap of $488.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

