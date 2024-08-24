VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $99.83 Average PT from Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

Several analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. VSE has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $94.10.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that VSE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at $81,623,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VSE in the second quarter worth about $9,388,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

