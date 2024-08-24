VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.88 and last traded at $90.51. 74,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 132,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VSE by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VSE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

