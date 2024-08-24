Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00004926 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $88.81 million and $4.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,089.98 or 0.99896491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012409 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,051,192.40606681 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.14353498 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $5,271,373.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

