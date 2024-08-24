Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno Sells 48,366 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

