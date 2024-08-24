WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $126.37 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $126.37 million and $5.57 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,319,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,922,825 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

