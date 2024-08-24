WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.96.
WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on WELL
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at WELL Health Technologies
In related news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.