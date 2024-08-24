WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.96.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$4.73 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

