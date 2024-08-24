Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 0.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.12. 3,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$141.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.10.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Lance Garner Follett sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.71, for a total transaction of C$34,263.51. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

