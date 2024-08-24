WhiteCoin Price Up 10.6% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $258,196.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00104289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

