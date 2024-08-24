Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00002895 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $695.28 million and approximately $180.17 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,356,706 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 372,416,647.67310447 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.73035725 USD and is up 8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $123,997,649.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

