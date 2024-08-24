Wormhole Trading Up 24.9% Over Last Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $682.92 million and $26.15 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.26642881 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $28,767,313.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

